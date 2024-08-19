Last June, Joe Biden announced a series of border restrictions to prevent illegal crossings. However, he also announced that he would launch a program to support people who were already residing in the United States without legal immigration status. As of today have been made known the details to participate.

The Parole in Place Program, Keeping Families Together will allow certain immigrantsmarried to U.S. citizens or stepchildren of citizens, remain in the North American country and obtain the green card.

In accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), this program will allow certain applicants remain in the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or for a public benefit. The advantage is that The benefit is intended for those who were not legally admitted into the country.remained there for longer than authorized or have not received a temporary residence permit.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) clarified that those who are approved They will initially receive a temporary residence permit in the country and, if eligible, they may later apply for permanent residence or a green card. The advantage is that they will be able to carry out these processes without leaving the United States and having to be processed by a consulate abroad.

Immigration authorities estimate that 500,000 immigrants married to U.S. citizens will be eligible for this program. Approximately 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens will also be eligible to participate. It should be noted that applications are already open for them. Form I-131F must be usedor Application for Temporary Stay Permit for Certain Non-Citizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens.

The authorities clarified that The form is only available online, the corresponding filing fee is US$580 and will not accept payment extension requests.

Parole in Place, Keeping Families Together: USCIS explains the reasons for this program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared through a statement that The program is part of an effort to promote family unity and stability, increase the economic prosperity of American communities, strengthen diplomatic relations with partner countries in the region, reduce the impact on limited government resources, and advance national, public, and border security objectives.