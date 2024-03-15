In order to work legally in the United States, it is necessary to have an employment permit. Depending on the characteristics of the person, there are different options available. Some need a visa for agricultural workers, others for specialized workers, but in all cases the procedures change. Now, the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has just announced changes in the documentation process for refugees.

Through a statement, the agency shared that will begin implementing a simplified process for filing Form I-765 or application for employment authorizationso that documents intended to obtain a work permit are more efficiently evaluated for eligible refugees admitted to the US.

Thanks to this change, Uscis hopes to shorten the wait time to obtain an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), approximately only 30 days. Until now, the same procedure took several months to complete.

The benefit will begin to apply for persons admitted to the United States as refugees on or after December 10, 2023, who will automatically receive an EAD pursuant to this new process.

Uscis will send the permit to the refugees. Photo:iStock Share

Who are the refugees who can legally work in the United States?

According to the law, A legally authorized refugee has the right to work as soon as he or she arrives in the United States. The problem is that to do this you need employment authorization, which was difficult to obtain. Thanks to the simplification announcement, the process is now fully automated, so there is no longer a need for refugees to apply for an EAD.

So, Those interested will find a digital format of the I-765 form that will begin to be attached to the documentation of all refugees that they are admitted to the United States. The initial process is expected to take one to two weeks. Subsequently, the agency will send the document by postal mail to the registered address.

“USCIS recognizes that documents such as a EAD and Social Security card are of great importance to a refugee's ability to integrate newcomer, and this new process is the result of coordination between the federal government to support the United States Refugee Admissions Program and the integration of refugees,” the agency wrote in the statement, adding that it will continue working to increase efficiency and digitalization of your processes.