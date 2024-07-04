He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) provides a welcome guide to all newly arrived migrants to facilitate the achievement of their goals and provide them with tools to help them become familiar with the country, its history and its people. Among the resources that the agency makes available to new residents are: 6 tips for getting a job.

Before carrying out these tips, USCIS recommends that migrants have on hand the following information:

Your adress.

Your level of education.

Work experience.

Information about people you have worked with before who can give you recommendations.

Have a good resume: Make sure it has your name, address, phone number, and email address; lists your previous jobs and dates of employment; indicates your level of education; mentions any special skills; is easy to read; and is error-free. Present a good job interview: Don’t be asked about your race, colour, gender, marital status, religion, country of origin, age or any disability you may have. Instead, try to find out more about the working conditions in the place where you are applying. Fill out the forms correctly: Among them, you will find the Employment Eligibility Verification Form, the Employee Withholding Exemption Certificate and others that may be requested in order to receive your benefits. Confirm your employment eligibility: You can do so through E-Verify or Self Check, which are Internet-based systems that employers use to compare information on an employee’s Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification Form, with records from the Social Security Administration and USCIS to confirm that the employee is authorized to work in the United States. If you don’t speak English, try to learn it as soon as possible: You may be able to find free or low-cost English classes in your community. These classes are often offered at local public schools or institutions of higher learning. Mastery of English will help you in your job, in your community, and in your daily life. Try not to use drugs: For some positions, you may be required to submit to a drug test. For some positions, a background check is required, which includes an investigation of your past activities and your present circumstances.

How to find a job in the United States, according to Uscis?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) Guidefor its acronym in English) ensures that they exist Many ways to look for a job in the United States and to increase your chances of being hired recommends: