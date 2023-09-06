NNot only the parking lot in front of the Opel villas in Rüsselsheim is occupied. All seats on Ludwig-Dörfler-Allee are also occupied. An hour before her appearance in the “Bravo-Starschnitte” exhibition, Uschi Glas is expected by her fans. The youth magazine Bravo dedicated two star cuts to the actress, who was born in Landau an der Isar in 1944. She was on the cover almost 20 times. And the readers gave her a total of five Bravo Ottos.

The golden Ottos by Uschi Glas stand on a shelf in the Opel villas. On the walls left and right are her star cuts – She Very Cute in White Boots (1970), another time alongside Roy Black (1969). The room in which Beate Kemfert, manager of the Opelvillen, wants to chat with her prominent guest is bulging at the seams, even the stairs are occupied. Many older fans came, but also younger ones who asked for an autograph afterwards. Beate Kemfert is also excited: “I’ve never been so prepared as for this conversation.”

Her parents were against acting

From the very first moment, Uschi Glas captivates her listeners. Because she still looks so good, petite and slender, and fixes you with sparkling eyes. And because she can tell stories so wonderfully. Keywords are enough, and it bubbles up. She talks about her favorite star haircut, that was Brigitte Bardot’s haircut in 1959, which made her dream of appearing in front of the camera herself. At the time, when she was fifteen, she was only able to read Bravo secretly at a friend’s house. Her parents were also against her becoming an actress. That’s not a job, said her father. But she was 21, so of legal age, when she landed her first role in an Edgar Wallace film: So she didn’t let herself be banned from acting anymore.



Well prepared: the curator and director of the Opelvillen, Beate Kemfert, conducts the interview with the actress.

:



Image: Anton Vester



The employees of the Opelvillen have put together images from films or small scenes for the stages of their work, which they show on a screen. When they show the photo of Uschi Glas as Apanatschi, the spectators start cheering loudly. Even a film excerpt from “Winnetou and the Half-Blood Apanatschi” can be seen. Filming in 1966 in what was then Yugoslavia was very strenuous, says Glas: It was hot, there was no trailer to retreat to.



The audience listens with amusement to an acting icon: the event hall is filled to the last seat.

:



Image: Anton Vester



But for her as a beginner it was wonderful to play alongside stars like Pierre Brice and Lex Barker – great colleagues, not arrogant. “They gave me tips,” recalls Glas. Even her parents attended the shooting. Her father withdrew his judgment about acting when he saw the hard work of his “Herzibopperl”, as Uschi was called as the youngest of four children. And of course the parents were proud too.

“You have to assert yourself in life”

In general “Uschi” – that was just her nickname, which soon became her stage name. Only on the poster for “Winnetou” was Ursula. Another scene from the film “Zur Sache, Schätzchen” (1968) is remembered by many fans: that was when the young Uschi Glas undressed in the role of Barbara in the police station. Glas had bought the sexy lace corset himself so as not to be filmed naked. The role was her breakthrough, the “sweetheart of the nation” was born. She decided against her agency’s wishes that she would shoot the comedy with the young director May Spils. “You have to assert yourself in life,” says Glas.



Autographed: After the interview, the actress Uschi Glas will give autographs.

:



Image: Anton Vester



“Do you only play leading roles?” She was asked when director Bora Dagtekin wanted her for his film “Fack ju Göhte” a few years ago. She participated: And had a lot of fun as the overwhelmed teacher Ingrid Leimbach-Knorr. Glas also explains that she has been visiting schools since 2009 with the Brotzeit association, which she co-founded and which now provides children with breakfast at around 350 schools. It’s a project close to her heart. She is touched by the daily commitment of her many colleagues. “You couldn’t do it without the senior women who prepare the buffet at half past six in the morning.” And the children now recognize her too – as Mrs. Leimbach-Knorr.