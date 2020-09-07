The pinnacle of the United Shipbuilding Company (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov believes that the choice to construct Challenge 636 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarines for the Pacific Fleet as an alternative of the brand new Challenge 677 Lada was appropriate. RIA News…

In response to him, the difficulty of constructing a collection of six boats 677 as an alternative of 636 for the Pacific Fleet was raised a number of years in the past. In his opinion, then the stake was appropriately positioned on the 636 submarine.

He defined that “technically and from the perspective of its capabilities, the Lada is considerably forward of the 636,” nevertheless, the “labored out” fashions have to be transferred to the collection.

Rakhmanov added that if that they had guess on the Lada, there may very well be delays within the supply of the boats to the fleet.

The primary submarine of mission 636 “Varshavyanka” was laid down in 2017 and put into operation in 2019; it has already entered the fight composition of the fleet. The lead boat of Challenge 677 Lada, named Saint Petersburg, is at the moment in trial operation as a part of the Russian Navy. Two different boats of this mission have been below building for over 15 years.

Earlier it was reported that the submarines “Prince Oleg” and “Kazan” might be handed over to the Navy by the tip of the 12 months.