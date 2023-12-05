EOne of the horrors of war is that from a certain point onwards we almost stop talking about individual people and only look at larger contexts. Then army spokesmen report on the progress and setbacks of military operations, and state leaders ask nations for solidarity, money or weapons, and finally experts for the military and the respective region speak on TV and radio to find out how long the fighting will last presumably still ongoing, how the conflict parties’ chances of success can be classified, analyze front lines and attack strategies and under which conditions ceasefires and ceasefire agreements can be negotiated.

And every day we hear new, higher numbers of victims. It all sounds very abstract and technical, completely bloodless and faceless, so much so that at some point we ourselves juggle these words, which are intended to describe the war and yet say little about it, every day in the office or at the dinner table, without us knowing the naked horror that they actually describe creeps up your spine.