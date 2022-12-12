There date within which all new mobile devices sold in the EU will need to use refill USB-C has been officially confirmed. It’s about the December 28, 2024.

There Directive 2022/2380the amendment to existing EU law that will enforce the new charger rule, has been published in the EU Official Journal, revealing the deadline by which all phone makers will have to comply with the new regulations.

Under Article 2 of the published directive, EU member states are required to adopt and publish laws that comply with Directive 2022/2380 by 28 December 2023. The laws will enter into force one year later, on December 28, 2024. Previously, we remind you, the deadline was set for autumn 2024: now, however, we have a definitive date.

iPhones will also need to switch to USB-C

MEPs and EU member states voted to adopt USB-C charging ports as early as October. The regulation only applies to mobile devices, but this means that products such as models will also be included Nintendo Switch and Steam Decks. Laptops, on the other hand, will have to adapt to the legislation only starting from 28 April 2026.

This also means that iPhones will have USB-C, as confirmed by Apple last October. Of course, the company is not at all happy with the solution.