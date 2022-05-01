The 200 meters was Usain Bolt’s favorite distance, but so is Erriyon Knighton’s. The 18-year-old American already runs the curve and straightaway considerably faster than Usain did at his age. Specifically, it is 44 hundredths faster. Because Knighton broke the U-20 world record this Saturday with 19.49 (+1.4 wind) in Baton Rouge, at the Louisiana State University meeting.

Knighton’s career was tremendous. To avoid the possible headwind, the finish line was located on what is normally the wrong side of the track. And Erriyon capitalized on that advantage with an amazing corner. He came first to the final 100 meters and endured the drop in speed like no one else. Not even the Liberian of the great comebacks, Joseph Fanhbulleh (19.92 did), ran faster than him at the end.

Knighton was born in Tampa, Florida. the speed bay, and it’s an absolute powerhouse. With an immense plant (1.91 tall and 80 kilos), a very wide stride… With 17, he had already broken the U-20 record, with 19.84. She had already passed the US Trials and was at the Tokyo Games, in which he was fourth in the final (19.93). His competitive ability was proven. It seemed only the beginning of a story, that he has written another chapter this April 30.

Bolt was already a prodigy at 18 and Erriyon amazes just as El Relámpago did or more… Soon Adidas noticed him and made him a professional contract, straight out of Hillborough High School, bypassing the productive NCAA system. Knighton was above.

This is Usain Bolt’s progression. At 17 he did 19.93, at 18, 19.94, at 20, 19.75, at 21, 19.30 and his highest point came with 22when he scored 19.19 at the 2009 World Cups in Berlin. At the moment, there are only two parameters for Knighton, but brutal. 19.84, with 17. 19.49 with 18. The 19, 20, 21 and 22 promise.

The progression of Bolt and Knighton Athlete/Age 15 years 16 years 17 years 18 years 19 years 20 years 21 years 22 years Usain Bolt 20.58 20.13 19.93 19.99 19.88 19.75 19.30 19.19 Erriyon Knighton 21.39 20.32 19.84 19.49 ? ? ? ?

fourth of all time



And beyond the inevitable Bolt comparison, there are other terrifying stats. Prior to this race Knighton was 35th all time, but Erriyon’s 19.49 already makes him the fourth best 200 specialist in history. First the Lightning (19.19), then Yohan Blake (19.26), Michael Johnson (19.32) and then Knighton, ahead of names like Noah Lyles (19.50), Gatlin (19.57), De Grasse (19.62), Tommie Smith, Carl Lewis…

The 10 best in history in 200 1. Usain Bolt (Jam) 19.19 2. Yohan Blake (Jam) 19.26 3. Michael Johnson (USA) 19.32 4. Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.49 5. Noah Lyles (USA) 19.50 6. Walter Dix (USA) 19.53 7. Justin Gatlin (USA) 19.57 8. Tyson Gay (USA) 19.58 9. Andre de Grasse (Can) 19.62 10.Xavier Carter (USA) 19.63

Anything stats and Knighton impresses, because he skips all the projections. The prodigy started football in college, but was told track was his thing. They were right: “In football was very fast, now I am even more so”. He trains in Riverview, Florida, and is run by Jonathan Terry at the My Brother Keeper Track Club..

As agents he has two historical sprinters like Ramon Clay and John Regis. “Erriyon has a great future, because he is hungry to be great”, explains Regis about the jewel of athletics. Bolt’s successor is already here.

Tebogo, Botswana U-20 100m world record (9.96)

And in another corner of the planet, in Gaborone, another jewel emerged. It was Letsile Tebogo, from Botswana. She ran the 100 meters in 9.96 (+1.9) and snatches the Under-20 world record from Trayvon Bromell (9.97). Tebogo, 18, is already world champion in his category at 100 and 200. A fine, competitive runner, and capable of running very fast. Tebogo and Knighton, the youngsters of speed start 2022 like rockets.