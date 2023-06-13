Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Usain Bolt: what a class! Don’t miss the great goal he scored in England

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Usain Bolt: what a class! Don't miss the great goal he scored in England


close

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt.

The former athlete showed, once again, his facet as a footballer.

The former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt, best sprinter in history, opened the scoring this Sunday in the charity match played in Old Trafford between two teams of legends and celebrities representing England and the rest of the world.

The latter, led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettinofinally took the 4-2 victory that Bolt, a football lover and Manchester United fan, opened after 24 minutes, despite the fact that the English team came back with goals from the actor Asa Butterfield and Paul Scholes.

Very delicate

The former runner had to retire limping at game time and shortly after the former Irish player Robby Keane returned command to the rest of the world team with a brace.

The presenter Kem Cetinay established the final score by escaping from the athlete Mo Farah.

The team of world figures also participated, among others, the Brazilian Robert Carlos, the Italian Francesco Totti, the Argentine Hernán Crespo and the Portuguese Nani, while in English they were Gary Neville, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, and Jermain Defoe.
EFE

