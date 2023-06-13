Usain Bolt: what a class! Don’t miss the great goal he scored in England

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Usain Bolt.
The former athlete showed, once again, his facet as a footballer.
The former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt, best sprinter in history, opened the scoring this Sunday in the charity match played in Old Trafford between two teams of legends and celebrities representing England and the rest of the world.
The latter, led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettinofinally took the 4-2 victory that Bolt, a football lover and Manchester United fan, opened after 24 minutes, despite the fact that the English team came back with goals from the actor Asa Butterfield and Paul Scholes.
(Mbappé gives the lunge to Paris Saint Germain: another blow after the departure of Messi)
(Piqué and Clara Chía have a date ready to give Shakira a ‘low blow’)
Very delicate
The former runner had to retire limping at game time and shortly after the former Irish player Robby Keane returned command to the rest of the world team with a brace.
The presenter Kem Cetinay established the final score by escaping from the athlete Mo Farah.
The team of world figures also participated, among others, the Brazilian Robert Carlos, the Italian Francesco Totti, the Argentine Hernán Crespo and the Portuguese Nani, while in English they were Gary Neville, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, and Jermain Defoe.
(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he dropped when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira) (Kylian Mbappé and his future: Real Madrid has two strong rivals, who are they?)
EFE
