He is the fastest man in history and his record of the 100 meters, achieved in the 2009 Berlin Athletics World Cup, when The chrono stopped at 9.58 seconds, It will be difficult to match.

Usain Bolt has been retired for ten years and now, at 38, he has lost the almost superhuman speed of his competitive stage, such as the Own Jamaican athlete admits.

In an appearance in the Podcast Obi One next to the former Nigerian official of Chelsea John Obi MikelUsain Bolt makes an estimate of what would be his time if he ran now the 100 meters.

“Maybe 10.30, there would be me”, Bolt said in the podcast. A time of 10.30 seconds, although it remains fast, especially for a person of his age, is however, almost a second of his original world record and would place it quite down on the list of current careers.

In fact, if we compare a time of 10.30 with that of the 100 -meter Olympic final last year in Paris, Bolt would have stayed last, since the slower time was 9.91 seconds, marked by also Jamaican Oblique Seville.

Interestingly, Usain Bolt has said that bets on Oblique Seville To be the one who, in the future, gathers his world record: “I think Oblique can achieve it. If he can stay in shape during the season and do it well, I think he can achieve it, because I am sure he has the ability to do it” .