With 9.58 seconds to run 100 meters, the Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt he was the fastest man in the world, with stratospheric speed for an ordinary human being. Yet, to put on those shoes, probably very worn by so much running, there is still a boy with his tastes and weaknesses, and in particular with his passions, given that video games and the good Usain Bolt are very similar topics.

During an interview with colleagues from the BBC, the athlete has in fact talked about how videogames have characterized a part very consistent of his life, being himself an inveterate gamer and very fond of the media. In fact he had already been the sponsor of a commercial in 2017 for Pokémon.

But there is much more, because from what Bolt himself stated, his determination and his desire to win by pushing his body and mind to the maximum, were deeply stimulated by our favorite media. Playing has also caused him to go through some trouble in the family, with his father being contacted several times due to the absence of his son at the sports training.

In fact, Usain has told a few color details of his past with his father who asked him precisely where he went to hunt during the days and with the then very young boy who was silent about the answer. This is because sometimes even a champion as exceptional as him indulged in some intense and fun games in the arcades.

To the colleagues of the BBC, the very fast Usain Bolt said about his passion for video games:

I feel it somehow helped my hunger, I would say, you know what I mean? Always wanting to win. (It seems to me that) in a way, it helped me with track and field because now when I (go) on the track (I have) the same mentality as when (I am) playing video games. (I just want) to win.

The news, although it is a matter of color, makes us reflect because it is finally riding the increasingly positive wave of growing respect and attention to the world of videogames which for too long has been mistreated and criticized, often even in a crude and unrelated way to reality.