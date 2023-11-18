“Time has always been of the essence for me. On the track it was my whole life and it still is today that I no longer race. It is limited, which is why it is very important to know how to use it.” World record holder in the 100m, 200m and in the 4x100m relay, Hublot ambassador since 2010, the Jamaican Usain Bolt, 37 years old, has never had any limits. And time has always had knew how to use it, managing to carve his name into the Olympus of sport and speed.