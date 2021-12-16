Usaint Bolt, who is considered one of the best sprinters of all time, managed to become Olympic champion after having obtained eight gold medals in the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. In addition to perseverance, perseverance and discipline, Bolt also credits Mario Kart as a game that helped him meet this goal.

Talking with Steffan Powell, reporter of BBC Gaming, Bolt He said he sometimes skipped his workouts to stay home enjoying his favorite video games.

“In my case, those are the kinds of things that excite me about video games. Just learn and be the best at them. I think that helped my vision, I would say. Always wanting to win. But in a way, I also feel like it helped me on the track because when I run, I keep that same mentality as when I’m playing video games. I just want to win. “

Subsequently, Bolt joked with the fact that Mario Kart It helped him keep track of his goals. He also said that, having started his professional career today, he might consider becoming a professional in eSports instead of professional broker.

Editor’s note: Video games have been shown time and again to actually be more beneficial than harmful, and Bolt provided a very good example of why. Of course, skipping training is not a practice that we should all replicate, but if the games have taught us something, it is that to win we must always overcome certain obstacles.

Via: BBC