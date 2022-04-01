Usain Bolt is racing in a new direction, as the Jamaican sprint champion became co-owner of the Irish esports organization this week WYLDE.

Bolt will be actively involved in efforts to grow the WYLDE brand, the company announced. The organization currently deploys teams in Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, Rocket League, and FIFA.

Bolt issued a statement: “WYLDE is on its way to become one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport. In eSports, as in athletics, it is essential to have that competitive and winning mentality. I look forward to working with the WYLDE management team to help our players reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing.“.

He added on his Twitter account: “It’s time for the fastest man on the planet to join the world’s fastest growing sport, eSports“.

The co-founder of WYLDE David Cronin he added: “Usain takes WYLDE to the next level. With his vast competitive experience and Olympic mindset, his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build professional structures to support the development of our players.. “

Cronin is the former president and chief executive officer of American Ireland Funds and was a founding shareholder of Irish tech firm Qumas. He co-founded WYLDE with Steve Daly.

Bolt, 35, won eight Olympic gold medals: two in Beijing in 2008, three in London in 2012 and three in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He added 11 gold medals to world championships before retiring from competitions in 2017.

Source: Reuters.