Usain Bolt has a resume any athlete would envy: Olympic champion of 100 and 200 meters in the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as winner of the 4×100 relay gold medal in London and Rio.

In addition, it continues to display the world records in 100 and 200 meters, with marks of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, respectively.

Following his retirement from the tracks in 2017 as the greatest sprinter of all time, the Jamaican he ventured into professional football in August 2018, when he debuted for the Central Coast Mariners, of the Australian League. At the beginning of 2019, he announced that he was leaving football and definitively closed the doors to his life as an athlete.

For all that and much more, Bolt is an authorized word when it comes to sport. In that sense, in an extensive interview he gave to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they asked him to highlight the best athlete in history and, although he could not keep one, he put Diego Armando Maradona on the list.

“Oh my gosh, there are so many! I have always dreamed of being at the height of great champions like Diego Armando Maradona, Pele or Muhammad Ali. I cannot name just one, there are many. I am happy to be considered one of the great legends of the sport, “he said.

Then, he did not hesitate when he had to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: “It is very difficult. I am a fan of Argentina but also of Cristiano from his time at Manchester United, a team of which I am a follower. But I think Cristiano has something more because has proved its worth in the Italian league, La Liga and also in the Premier League. So personally, Cristiano Ronaldo would say“.

As for the world record of the 100 meters, which he himself holds, he maintained that he does not believe “that it will fall below nine seconds.”

“The 100 meter run record is broken by very little each time, so I think not. And, if it happens, it won’t be as long as I live. I won’t see a record of less than 9 seconds,” he explained.

In addition, he remembered with nostalgia those days of competition in which he did not stop winning medals: “I miss the adrenaline of the competition, racing against the best and being in a stadium full of people. That made me shiver all the time, but I have always found very beautiful moments “.

After a lifetime linked to sports, Bolt has now detached himself from the whole world to fully focus on the global crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic: “Right now I don’t have any sports project, sports have fallen a bit in Jamaica. I am focusing on the activities of my Foundation. We are doing many things, many activities, my days are full “.

“Yes, I caught COVID-19 in August last year. It was difficult for me and for everyone. But we have to stay together as a country and as a world, and focus on vaccines and their distribution. I think things are returning to normality. We’ll see what happens, but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel“, he finished.

