In the penultimate week of February, the US Air Force Research Laboratory successfully tested the Golden Horde semi-autonomous precision weapon system, FlightGlobal reported.

The portal publication notes that during the joint use of four GBU-39 / B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) bombs, integrated into the Golden Horde system, four targets were simultaneously hit. FlightGlobal writes that the joint use of only two bombs was previously tested.

Related materials Budget killer The USA has tested the “sixth generation fighter”. How does this threaten Russia?

In June 2020, the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet fighter launched the GBU-53 / B StormBreaker for the first time, which, as Forbes wrote, being integrated into the Golden Horde program, will change the “rules of the game”.

In March of the same year, at the Air Warfare Symposium 2020 event in Orlando (Florida), the US Air Force showed an animation of a strike against an enemy by the promising Golden Horde system, which involves the use of artificial intelligence and communications.

In December 2019, the American publication Popular Mechanics wrote that the US Air Force wanted to use the Golden Horde system against its opponents.