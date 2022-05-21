With a artistic and cultural exhibition students from schools integrated to the Regular Education Support Services Unit USAERcelebrated the Student Day in the facilities of the Valle del Fuerte Regional Museum where they demonstrated their abilities and skills in this 2021-2022 school year.

This within the framework of the International Museum Day commemoration program celebrated by the Ahome City Council through the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC).

The meeting chaired by the director of USAER No. 103 Sandra Dablantes, and where directors of different educational institutions were present, opened with the musical participation of student Rodrigo José Pérez Llanes who performed the song Palomas que andan volar; Fernando Guerrero and Rebeca Mariscal from the Federal Secondary School No. 3 participated with a reading of a fragment of the Little Prince; José Eduardo Miranda and Carlos Sánchez Zamora, from Secondary School No. 4 sang I dedicated myself to losing you; José Martín Rodrígez López from Escuela Secundaria Técnica No. 2 delighted the audience with the 1960s ballad “We belong” and “La Bamba”; immediately Luciana López Quintero from Secondary School No. 2 offered a modeling session.

An exhibition of drawing, painting, plasticine modeling and scientific projects was also exhibited by students of the Secondary School No. 3 and Technical Secondary School No. 2 and USAER No. 104.

César Cuevas, a student from Technical Secondary School No. 2 sang the song “Where is your love” and Juan José Jaramillo Montantes from Technical Secondary School No. 3 gave a Karate demonstration.

Pablo Eduardo and Dulce Paola Fong Gastélum from Esc. Sec. Tec. No. 3 played “Life is Life” on saxophone; Dayana Paola Cruz and Anatiel Rodríguez from Technical Secondary School No. 2 danced the rumba El Rincon; Paloma Salazar Bojórquez, a student from Secondary School No.2 recited The right to peace and the eradication of violence, and Ayerin Castro and César Cuevas sang a duet “You are the love of my life.”