Plataforma says the ability to openly debate political ideas “is critical to the functioning of a democratic society, especially in the midst of election season.” | Photo: reproduction

Youtube announced last Friday (2) that it reversed its policy that prohibited and banned the posting of content about possible fraud, errors or failures in the 2020 US elections, when the current president, Joe Biden, was elected, winning Donald Trump.

In note posted on your news blogYoutube states: “In the current environment we found that while removing this content reduces some misinformation, it can also have the unintended effect of restricting political speech without significantly reducing the risk of violence or other harm in the real world.”

The new guidelines come two years after the institution of YouTube’s policy that removed tens of thousands of videos from the platform.

Youtube talks about open debate of ideas in politics

With its eyes turned to the upcoming US elections, Youtube now states that “the ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on rebutted assumptions, is fundamental to the functioning of a democratic society, especially in the midst of to the election season”.

The platform also argues that “perhaps there is no area in which finding a balance between maintaining a free space for discussions and debates, and protecting society, is more complex than in political discourse”.

Even if it does not remove the content, the platform qualifies as false any information that reports errors in past elections: “we will stop removing content that promotes false allegations that fraud, errors or widespread failures occurred in the 2020 presidential elections and in US presidential elections. former USA”.

Both policies prohibiting electoral disinformation and, for example, content aimed at misleading voters about the time, place, means or requirements for voting, as well as policies against hate speech, harassment and incitement to violence, are active on Youtube.