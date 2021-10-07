A 20-year-old woman was almost “cooked” when she fell into a hot spring in Yellowstone Park, Wyoming (USA) last Monday (4).

According to the American broadcaster CNN, the visitor suffered significant burns from the shoulders to the feet while trying to save her dog, which jumped into a hot spring.

+ Extreme heat suffocates population in cities, study reveals

The American lives in Washington State and was visiting the park when she decided to get out of the car along with her father, to enjoy the view, according to a statement issued by Yellowstone on Tuesday (5/10) and quoted by the network.

The dog that had been accompanying the family jumped out of the vehicle and ran to Maiden’s Grave Fountain near the Firehole River. The young woman went after the pet to save him. With her father’s help, she managed to get the dog out of the hot spring, claims CNN.

With serious burns, the American was taken to the burn section of the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center hospital after receiving first aid from Yellowstone rangers and firefighters.

According to the network, the dog’s health condition is unknown and park officials are investigating the incident – ​​the second of its kind this year.

Yellowstone officials say visitors are warned of the fragility of the soil in the hydrothermal areas, with scalding water flowing just below it.

CNN reminds us that the famous American park has more than 10,000 fountains and geysers, with temperatures that can reach 93º C.

“Everyone must stay on the sidewalks and trails and be extremely careful with thermal properties,” says the park in the statement, cited by the broadcaster.

