Usa, yet another madness: the accident took place in Elgin, not far from Austin

It doesn’t stop there gun madness in the United States: today one cheerleading in Texas wrong car in a parking lot and the owner, the 25 year old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jropened fire hurting the girl and another cheerleader nearby. The accident occurred in Elgin, not far from Austin. Police arrested Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. One of the injured cheerleaders is in serious condition and is hospitalized.

READ ALSO: Wrong house and the owner shoots him, an African American shot in the head

The news comes after yesterday a 16-year-old African American boy was injured in the head from a shot fired by a homeowner after he accidentally went to the house expecting to find his brothers in Kansas City, Missouri. This was reported by the police, quoted by CNN. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the evening of April 13 and found the teenager injured.

But that is not all. Also yesterday Kaylin Gillisa 20-year-old American girl, was killed after her car accidentally drove into the driveway of a man’s home in a rural area of ​​New York State, in the city of Hebron, where entrances to homes are closed at night. dimly lit.

READ ALSO: Usa, girl takes wrong driveway: the homeowner kills her

Subscribe to the newsletter

