Before the eyes of the spectators, two historical machines from the Second World War crashed together. The accident at the Dallas air show claimed six lives.

Dallas – It was supposed to be a Veterans Day WWII commemoration show in Dallas (USA). 4,000 visitors did not want to miss the air show with machines from the Second World War. Then, before the eyes of the spectators, it happened: a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter jet collided in the air and crashed.

Six people died in the deadly plane crash, County Judge Clay Jenkins said Sunday, citing the coroner.

The organizer had previously announced that there were up to five crew members in the first machine, and only the pilot in the second. The investigation continued a day after the incident at the air show in the US state of Texas.

Historic WWII bomber crashes after colliding with another plane during Dallas air show. © Nathaniel Ross/dpa

USA: Machines from the Second World War collide before the eyes of the spectators

Videos in the media and social networks show how the fast fighter crashes sideways into the four-engine Boeing, which breaks apart and both machines fall to the ground. An explosion, a fireball, and a large plume of smoke are then visible over the crash site.

No risky maneuvers performed at air shows

Spectators on the ground were not harmed, said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. In addition to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transportation Safety Authority (NTSB) is also investigating the accident. The fire brigade announced that debris had fallen on the airport site and a nearby highway. First aiders were there anyway because of the show and could have intervened quickly.

The organizer told journalists that he could not explain the accident. Neither machine would have performed any risky manoeuvres. The planes are also carefully maintained. The pilots used are very experienced and come from commercial aviation or the military. “There is a very rigorous process of review and training,” he added.

The event, which was supposed to continue on Sunday, was canceled after the accident.(dpa)