Snow sheets exceeding two meters deep, people trapped in their vehicles, homes without power and emergency services overwhelmed during one of the worst winter tragedies in the United States They didn’t stop Sha’Kyra Aughtry from saving a life.

The woman braved the frigid temperatures and answered the call for help of an elderly man who was on the brink of death on the streets of Buffaloor, New York, one of the areas most affected by low temperatures.

The United States is going through one of the worst weather crises of the year. The total deaths confirmed by authorities in nine states reached 53, including 31 in Erie County alone, which includes the New York city of Buffalo, where President Joe Biden approved a “state of emergency” on Monday.

In the city of Buffalo, a woman prevented this tragic death toll from the winter storm from rising.

This is Sha’Kyra Aughtry, who recounts that while he was at home he heard cries for help coming from the street.

Peering out, he saw a thin-looking man walking through the snowy streets in sub-zero temperatures.

Aughtry’s boyfriend was the one who carried Joe White out of the deadly snow

Quickly, Aughtry’s boyfriend helped the man identified as Joe White, a 64-year-old man who was alone and in poor condition due to the low temperatures.

After calling the emergency services and waiting for several hours for their arrival, the woman decided to help White with rudimentary household items.

With a hair dryer, he gradually melted the ice that buried the man. 64 years old, and with a lawn mower he cut the rings that affected the circulation of his fingers.

After waiting unsuccessfully for the arrival of medical specialists, Aughtry took to social media for help.

A live video on Facebook was what caused another good Samaritan to come to the aid.

“I am beginning to see that his body changes a lot from the moment I had him; his body has changed rapidly every hour,” said the woman during her broadcast, who declared that she was terrified for the life of the man who posed in her house.

This man will not die here

During his first live broadcast, Aughtry maintained that He wasn’t going to let the storm take yet another life.

“I called everyone, they just told me I was on a list. I don’t want to be on any list,” Aughtry said.

After that transmission through Facebook, another live publication was made from his account. This time in a car belonging to a bystander who answered the call for help.

Joe White was taken to the clinic, where he is in the Intensive Care Unit recovering from fourth degree frostbite.

Frozen hands of Joe White, 64, who was saved from freezing to death during the storm

The 64-year-old has worked at the North Park Theater for 30 years. Yvonne White, Joe’s younger sister, said her brother has a developmental disability and was residing in a group home when he ran away on Christmas Eve believing that he was working that day.

He also declared that it was a “miracle” that Joe remembered his phone number at the time Aughtry rescued him from the thick, cold snow.

Social networks have been filled with stories, photos and praise for the woman who saved the elderly man. “I’m screaming with excitement. Let’s give a round of applause to Sha’Kyra Aughtry! She saved a stranger’s life,” says one user via Twitter.

Joe White is in recovery, while the theater where he works is raising funds to help its longest-serving employee.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

