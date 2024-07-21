Sandra Hemme, the 63-year-old woman who was wrongly convicted of murder, has been released from prison in Missouri after 43 years in prison.. His conviction had already been overturned on June 14 by Judge Ryan Horsman who had ruled that Hemme’s lawyers had presented “clear and convincing evidence of his innocence.”

But for more than a month, the state’s Republican attorney general tried to fight his release, until a judge threatened to charge him with contempt of court. Hemme had been sentenced to life in prison for the 1980 stabbing to death of librarian Patricia Jeschke in St. Joseph, Missouri.



The conviction was overturned by the judge who accepted the defense’s arguments, according to which the murder was most likely committed by a former policeman. In the meantime, Hemme left Chillicothe Penitentiary and hugged his family in a park and, for the first time, the granddaughter he had only seen in photographs.