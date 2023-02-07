This Tuesday the unusual story of a woman who was apparently captured on video asleep while the vehicle was being driven at high speed on a highway in the United States.

The fact was recorded by Vasiliki Dolas, a citizen who noticed the irresponsibility behind the wheel of the driver of the vehicle that was driving a few meters next to her, on Highway 15 in Temecula, in the state of California.

Technology has increasingly allowed us to feel and be safer in our daily activities. Further advances in security have transformed our environments and various elements into ones that guarantee less risk to our lives.

However, many of these technologies are exploited by people who irresponsibly misuse them for what they should be.

This could be the case of a woman in the city of Temecula, in Riverside County in California, who was recorded on Thursday while He was driving a Tesla vehicle while he was apparently sleeping.

That car is driving her. look how dangerous it is

The incident went viral on social media.where it gained traction this Tuesday with hundreds of people denouncing what would be an apparent irresponsibility behind the wheel.

The woman had glasses on and her head bowed while her hands remained on the wheel; however, the car drove itself in a straight line while crossing the highway with several vehicles, exposing the lives of the other people who were around.

The event was recorded by Vasiliki Dolas, who did not let the alleged irresponsibility go unnoticed.

A viral video shows a woman apparently asleep at the wheel of a Tesla while the car drives on autopilot along a highway in California. ‘She is out. Sleeping completely knocked out … Look at how dangerous that is,’ said Vasiliki Dolas, who shot the footage from a different car. pic.twitter.com/dnU1Immszx —NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2023

“You’re not going to believe this, that’s a brand new Tesla, it doesn’t even have a license plate,” said Dolas, who recorded the footage from another car.

“She’s unconscious. Sleeping, completely knocked out… Look how dangerous that is,” she added.

“This car is driving her, look how dangerous it is. Sorry but that is very dangerous. Sleeping while your car drives you, are you crazy?” concludes the woman in the video, inviting reflection on the relevance of vehicles having the ability to drive on their own without the supervision of a responsible person.

The cases of traffic accidents have been increasing, and it is increasingly common for these accidents to be fatal.

In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded a total of 42,915 fatalities due to traffic accidents in the United States, a figure that is 10% higher than in 2020.

That means in 2021, an average of 117 people died every day due to vehicle accidents.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME