The race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the United States has just begun, but, from now on, everything indicates that Joe Biden is assured of victory. Without major rivals who represent real competition or who could eventually defeat Donald Trump in the general elections, the party machinery has closed ranks – in some sectors reluctantly – around the president's re-election candidacy. Despite this support, this may be the toughest campaign for the octogenarian politician due, precisely, to the doubts generated by his age and the low approval among his voters.

In the Democratic institutional ranks, it is argued that Biden is, at this moment, the only one who could defeat Donald Trump. In fact, his campaign has focused on highlighting the president as the only option to confront the threat that the former Republican president may represent to democracy, something that has permeated the party's bases.

“Trump is a determining factor. Democratic leaders and voters may not like Biden and many fear that he is too old. But, they absolutely fear Trump much more, and that means supporting Biden as the party's standard bearer,” Henry Olsen, senior researcher at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy in Washington, tells France 24.

However, in terms of support from the party structure, explains Olsen, Biden does not have it easy because he arrives with several challenges to what may be the toughest campaign of his extensive political career: a low approvalthe questions about his age and doubts about management economic from the country.

Frontal support of the bases, amidst the resignation of voters

“There really is unity among the party elite in supporting Biden, as evidenced by the fact that no other high-profile candidate ran against him. This is typical of any party that has a sitting president,” he explains. to France 24 the expert on American politics Casey Dominguezdepartment head and professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of San Diego.

However, for the analysts consulted, it is noteworthy that This frontal support takes place in a context of low support among potential voterssomething that may imply an impact on the results of November 5 if, as predicted the pollsthe final two candidates are Trump and Biden.

The most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on January 25, shows an approval of President Biden of 34%, compared to 40% for Trump. Another Gallup poll, released that same day, indicates that during the third year of Government, 39.8% of Americans approved of Biden's managementthe second worst rating, only behind the one that Jimmy Carter obtained at the time (37.4).







“It is clear that the Democratic Party supports Biden, at an institutional level, unanimously. However, its voters may show some reluctance. Many Democratic voters are unhappy with the president, That's why polls show him slightly behind Trump. Recovering them will be the main task of Biden and the party during the coming months,” he says. Olsen, also author of 'The Working Class Republican'.

The expert refers to the feeling among citizens, when the primaries have just begun. The Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on January 25, revealed that a little more than 50% of respondents are dissatisfied with the high possibility that the presidential candidates will once again be Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

“I hate to think that we are constantly navigating the lesser of two evils,” says Kimberly Sofge, a 56-year-old project manager in Washington, D.C. “I honestly feel like we can do better,” she adds, speaking to Reuters.

But suspicion has been waning: a survey from Yahoo News/YouGov, released this January 30, highlights that 74% of potential primary voters show their support for Biden as their candidate for 2024, compared to 4% for self-help book author Marianne Williamson and 3% for Congressman Dean Phillips (3%). This represents progress compared to December, when 68% said they would vote for Biden in the primary process.