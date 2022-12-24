From Texas to Quebec, almost 250 million people in the United States and Canada in an area of ​​3,200 square kilometers were hit on Christmas Eve from a mega winter storm with record cold. There are already 19 dead, writes the BBC, recalling that in the United States there are 1.5 million users without electricity and thousands of plane flights cancelled.

In Elk Park, Montana, temperatures plunged to -45, while the freezing temperatures of Storm Eliot, defined by meteorologists as a ‘bomb cyclone’, also lowered temperatures in southern states such as Alabama, Florida and Georgia. In Nashville, Tennessee, the temperature dropped below freezing for the first time in 26 years. In Ohio, ice and poor visibility caused a massive accident involving 50 cars and causing four deaths.