Paris (Reuters)

The United States extended its record with a fifth Olympic gold in women’s soccer, after Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Paris 2024 final.

Swanson scored the only goal of the game, 12 minutes into the second half, to give the U.S. women their first Olympic title since London 2012.

Brazil were dangerous early in the match, and almost opened the scoring with an attempt by Gaby Portillo that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Alyssa Nair before the end of the first half.

Nair also made a brilliant save to deny Adriana’s close-range header in stoppage time.

Brazilian legend Marta returned to the field after being suspended for two matches following a red card and came on as a substitute after an hour of the match, but she was unable to save Brazil from a third loss to the United States in the Olympic final.

In the third-place match, Germany won 1-0 against Spain.