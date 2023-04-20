USA would be willing to consider appointment of a special envoy to accompany the peace talks of President Gustavo Petro as long as they are serious and at an advanced stage.

This is how he revealed it to EL TIEMPO Juan González, National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere to President Joe Biden, who will receive his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro this Thursday at the White House.

“We will always be there on a par with the Government and with the Colombian people. And when necessary, if the agenda is one that is seriously moving forward, I think that is something that we would be willing to consider. But no decision has been made. Our commitment and focus is to support peace efforts in Colombia, but also to recognize that fundamentally this is a debate and a Colombian project and we must support those aspirations”, said the senior official.

If taken, the decision would be similar to the one adopted by President Barack Obama in 2015 when he appointed Bernard Aronson to accompany the peace talks with the FARC. Something that Biden knew closely, since he was Obama’s vice president at the time, and that he will be at the table again today.

Regarding the approaches with criminal groups, González clarified that it was up to Colombians to determine the balance between justice, peace and truth, but that his country will continue to ask for the extradition of all who have debts to the justice system.

The senior official also explained to this newspaper why it was decided to invite President Petro to the White House.

“First of all, Colombia is a country in which President Biden has been working for decades and he has had very good friendships with the presidents of Colombia from (Andrés) Pastrana until now. Biden understands that the relationship with Colombia is central to our relationship with the region. The president has always said that it is the Master Stone of the Americas and that is because many of the challenges facing the region are illustrated in Colombia,” González said.

Furthermore, for this adviser, “Colombia is a country that in regional and global terms is highly relevant to US international policy. and it is also part of our efforts to work with all democratically elected leaders, no matter where they are on the ideological spectrum. And in that we have had a fairly broad agenda with President Petro and that is what we want to cover”.

Venezuela, central theme

In the conversation with EL TIEMPO, Venezuela also came up, another of the central issues in the meeting between the presidents. Regarding the possibility of the United States withdrawing the sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime, the official said that the White House has always been willing to lift them, but when “concrete steps toward free and fair elections” are taken in the country.

“If we do it unilaterally,” González said, “the relief will not be for the Venezuelan people, but for the pockets of those who have stolen billions of dollars from the people of Venezuela. So, For us, that is the base, establishing a base in which Venezuelans can decide and elect their leaders, whoever they are. That is the conversation that we want to have and there is an affinity between the US and Colombia in that. We are still talking about the details of the conference that they are going to have in Colombia, but if the objective is to have a dialogue towards that end, we will be willing to participate and exchange points of view”.

Regarding drug trafficking, an ever-present and very important issue in bilateral relations, he emphasized several points. First of The US is clear that its commitment starts with reducing demand and that they are spending billions of dollars on education to prevent drug use. Second, that the strategy must hit all the links in the chain, since more coca in Colombia equals more power for criminals.

The issue of illicit crops will also be part of the meeting between Petro and Biden.

“Any holistic strategy is one that also has to do with the entire drug supply chain. And that’s not just interdiction and criminal groups, it also requires a robust plan to establish state presence in rural areas and provide viable economic alternatives to reduce coca cultivation. The concern, which I believe we share with the Petro government, is that the more coca is cultivated, the more funds criminal actors have, such as the Clan del Golfo and others that have been a continuous scourge for the country,” González pointed out.

In any case, according to the officer, “very fluid and constructive” talks are being held with the Government. And he affirmed that Petro has been expressed the willingness of the US to adapt to new strategies as long as they are based on “the analysis of experts and clear objectives.”

Speaking of the immigration issue, one that is high on the agenda of both presidents and that will also be discussed during the meeting in the Oval Office, The official said that President Biden will listen to all the proposals put forward by Petro, including that of giving migratory relief to illegal Colombians in the US. But, above all, it will seek to strengthen cooperation to face a crisis that affects both countries.

