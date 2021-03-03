The United States will stop implanting democracy in other countries by force, overthrowing regimes and arranging military interventions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports the Financial Times.

“We will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or attempts to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force. We have tried this tactic in the past. Despite good intentions, it didn’t work, ”Blinken said at a meeting on foreign policy strategy.

As the newspaper notes, the administration of President Joseph Biden is seeking to build a new foreign policy, different from the isolationist and nationalist position of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The United States under Biden will try to remain in the leading position in the world, while avoiding accusations that the country acts as a “global policeman” interfering in the affairs of other countries.

At the end of February, the Russian ambassador to Washington announced that Russia had sent requests to the administration of US President Joe Biden to organize the first contacts between the countries.