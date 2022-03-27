The United States government offered the European Union offer European countries liquefied natural gas (LNG) so that they can reduce their dependence on hydrocarbons from Russia.

Last Friday, the United States and the European Union (EU) announced measures to reduce the dependency of the old continent on Russian gas, in the context of the war that the president Vladimir Putin It started on Ukrainian territory.

Through a joint statement, the president Joe Biden and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenannounced the creation of a working group whose objective is to reduce Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels from Russia.

Among these measures is the commitment made by the United States to guarantee a volume of at least 15 billion cubic meters throughout the current year of liquefied natural gas for the European Union market.

At par. Germany announced that it will significantly reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons from Russian territory, while it plans to do without Russian coal by the fall of this year. In addition to this, he reported that imports of Russian oil will be reduced by 50% between now and the end of 2022.

For its part, the Ukrainian government has asked the international community to further tighten economic measures against Russia, due to the armed conflict initiated by the troops authorized by Vladimir Putin.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, through a statement released by the app of Telegramurged the European Union to block “totally land and sea connections” with Russia and Belarus in order to stop the supply of goods that can be used “for military purposes.”

Faced with the escalation of economic warnings that Russia has received in recent weeks, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he reproached the West for wanting to “destroy, break, smash, suffocate the economy and Russia as a whole.”

This weekend, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is visiting Polanda country that borders Ukraine, in order to meet with US military and Polish authorities.