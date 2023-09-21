In an announcement released this Wednesday, the 20th, the White House said it will create the American Climate Corps initiative, which will serve as an important training program in “green jobs”. The program will employ more than 20,000 young adults who will build trails, plant trees, help install solar panels and do other work to boost conservation and help prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Democrats and environmental advocacy groups have pressured US President Joe Biden in recent weeks to issue an executive order authorizing the program. The White House declined to say how much the program will cost or how it will be paid for.



