After 15 grueling votes and a close political drama within the GOP, Kevin McCarthy has finally managed to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. An ambitious goal that the 57-year-old California deputy has been working on since he was first elected 16 years ago, as reported by the Washington Post.

McCarthy, the son of an Italian American housewife and a firefighter of Irish descent, invested heavily in public relations. He knows the names of all his colleagues’ wives and children and has always attended the Chamber gym and other recreational activities.

But his detractors say his network of connections is broader than deep. According to the Post, years of public relations efforts have made him a “popular but unloved, and certainly not feared” congressman. And there’s a hard core of a score of ultra-conservatives who never really liked him, who shirk “his pats on the back or invitations to bike rides.” They see him, notes the newspaper, “for what he essentially is, a non-ideological deputy with little political substance who likes political campaigning and tactics”.

As early as 2015, McCarthy hoped to become Speaker. But then he stepped aside in favor of friend Paul Ryan. When Republicans lost their House majority in 2018, Ryan retired and McCarthy became Minority Leader. In this capacity he has always supported then President Donald Trump, also endorsing the false accusations of a rigged victory by his successor Joe Biden. On January 6, 2021, immediately after the mob attacked Congress, he voted against certifying Biden’s two-state victory. On the 8th, however, he condemned Trump’s conduct during the assault as “atrocious and totally wrong”. But in a final twist, he traveled to Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago in late January to make peace with him.

As minority leader, McCarthy has never sanctioned the excesses of the most extremist deputies, hoping for their support. In the November elections he promised a snowball success for the Republicans, which resulted in a majority of only four seats. As we have seen, he is certainly not a compact majority and it will probably not be easy for him to govern. Especially since in recent days, McCarthy has accepted many procedural requests from the right wing.