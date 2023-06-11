L’Biden administration has confirmed the existence of a Chinese spy station in Cuba. The station dates back to 2019 and is one of dozens of stations that Beijing has deployed or intends to deploy in different parts of the world, a White House official said, speaking anonymously and citing newly declassified intelligence documents.

The confirmation comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed a “secret agreement” between Beijing and Havana on Thursday for the construction in Cuba of a Chinese spy station to monitor naval traffic and American military bases on the southeast coast of the United States. Now the White House is letting it be known that American intelligence was aware of it. It is an issue that we “inherited”, said the senior official, pointing the finger at the previous administration by Donald Trump.