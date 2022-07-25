The death penalty remains one of the most controversial sentences in the United States. so for many it is a violation of a person’s human rights.

In countries like China, Iran or Arabia, capital punishment is not directly stipulated by lawbut still register hundreds of executions every year for crimes that are often related to rebellion, drug trafficking or the murder of a citizen.

In 1976, the legislation of the United States reformed the capital punishment and allowed the different states to opt, or not, for the application of this sentence for a certain number of cases.

Currently, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, 24 states have the death penalty in their legislation. Another 23 do not have it contemplatedwhile the remaining three do have it, but the current governors applied a moratorium so as not to partially execute those convicted.

This penalty is highly approved by American society, since according to CNN, by 2019 about 65 percent of citizens approved of the application of death sentences.

By 2020, 2,591 people were on death row, that is, awaiting the definition of their death sentence or awaiting their appeals after being sentenced.

Precisely that same year, 17 people were executed, while another 18 were sentenced, but most of the cases filed an appeal, in one of the ways to lengthen the process or avoid conviction.

States that approve

In a country completely polarized between Republicans, more conservative and mostly open to these condemnations, and Democrats; most progressive party and currently in charge of the government, 27 of the 50 states approve of applying the death penalty.

The list is headed by the states governed by Republicans Ron DeSantis, in Florida, and Greg Abbott, in Texas, who, waving Donald Trump’s flag during the Biden administration, are the most adept at applying these sentences.

They are joined by Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Carolina South and Georgia.

In addition to this list of 24 states where it remains active, there are three others that after the promulgation of new governors applied the moratorium on their death sentences, which means that in California, Oregon and Pennsylvania capital punishments are not active, although they have not been removed from state law.

In the United States there are movements that oppose the death penalty.

The crimes that are condemned

Currently the application of the death penalty is in force especially for homicidesbecause in a common denominator of the legislations of the United States they consider that it is a “form of reparation for the victims”.

Normally, those convicted of this crime spend at least 10 years on a death row trial, including the appeals process with which many seek to lengthen and try to avoid capital punishment.

Even so, the states are free to choose the cases of homicide in which the death penalty is applicable, as is often the case in the murder of minors, which in most cases is sentenced to death.

In other crimes that can be convicted is drug trafficking, in Florida and Missouri; aggravated kidnapping in Colorado, Idaho, Illonois and Montana; although there are currently no death sentences for these crimes.

The violations do not apply for the death penalty, since they must be found linked to homicide cases so that they can apply to the death penalty.

How is the execution?

In this sense, The United States has used the lethal injection to date, in a process attended by an official who applies the fatal dose and a police officer accompanying the process. Through a glass are a doctor, the sentenced lawyer and, in some cases, relatives of a homicide victim.

In addition, if the condemned person requires it, a religious official can come for a final request, but physical contact is prohibited for security reasons.

Together with the religious authority, the person undergoing the death penalty can say his last prayers before being executed.

In other measures advocated by some states, the firing squad has returned to the table as a form of execution, although this must be approved at the national level for states that require it to be able to resort to this method freely. legal.

Execution by hanging has not been applied since 1996, when Billy Bailey was the last executed under this method.

Execution by electric chair is applicable in some states, but only when lethal injections are not available. In South Carolina, for example, convicts can choose the chair or the firing squad.

States that do not apply

In the states free of the death penalty are: Alaska (1957), Colorado (2020), Connecticut (2012), Delaware (2016), Hawaii (1957), Illinois (2011), Iowa (1965), Maine (1887) , Maryland (2013), Massachusetts (1984), Michigan (1847), Minnesota (1911), New Hampshire (2019), New Jersey (2007), New Mexico (2009), New York (2007), North Dakota (1973) , Rhode Island (1984), Vermont (1972), Virginia (2021), Washington (2018), West Virginia (1965), Wisconsin (1853).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

