The US Government, headed by Joe Biden announced this Tuesday that he will relax the economic sanctions against Cuba and Venezuelatwo of the countries most ‘punished’ by the North American giant, because their governments are considered regimes and violate the rights of their citizens.

In Venezuela, the relaxation of the measures will impact, especially, the mining and oil market. The waiver “authorizes Chevron to negotiate the terms of possible future activities in Venezuela” but “does not allow closing any new agreement with (Venezuelan state oil company) PDVSA,” a US official said.

For his part, the measures announced by Biden on Cuba include the reestablishment of commercial flights beyond Havana, the abolition of limits on remittances and the authorization of travel for educational or professional purposes, as well as group visits. intended to make contacts with the Cuban people.

With regard to these exemptions, it is worth reviewing which are the other countries, in addition to Venezuela and Cuba, with the largest number of US sanctions. and if it is possible that measures such as those mentioned above will be taken in the near future.

Russia

After the start of the Special Military Operation ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, dozens of countries, including the US, made the decision to economically sanction Russia.

Among the most important measures are: the prohibition of transactions with Russian public companies, the freezing of accounts of Kremlin officials and the restriction of the Swift system to some companies, which excludes them from the world financial market. In addition, the import and export of various products was restricted, which caused hundreds of multinationals to close their headquarters in Russia.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

In response, Moscow also installed a series of measures, especially against Europe. For example, it blocked the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland, countries that have had to migrate to new sources and national concentrations to meet demand.

More recently, the Kremlin stopped supplying energy to Finland, after the Nordic country, along with Sweden, announced its interest in joining NATO, in a new blow to Russia for the conflict it generated in Ukrainian territory.

North Korea

North Korea is considered one of the most isolated countries in the world, mainly because of Pyongyang’s threats about the use of nuclear weapons and missiles, on which they carry out studies on a regular basis.

The most important measures on the country led by Kim Jong Un date from the presidential period of Donald Trump, who exerted pressure on North Korean trade and economy. Among them: the limitation of oil imports and the ban on the export of materials such as coal.

Additionally, despite the meetings between the Trump and Un leaders, the US has made some transactions by US companies and companies from other countries, particularly shipping companies, that do business with North Korea illegal.

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during a meeting in 2021.

Faced with a package of sanctions approved by the UN Security Council in 2017, which restricted 90 percent of oil supplies to North Korea, the leader described the actions as “an act of war”.

China, one of Pyongyang’s strongest allies, had to accept some of the sanctions due to pressure from the UN, although, according to El País, it maintains that the “provocations” should be resolved diplomatically.

Iran

The relative peace between the US and Iran lasted only three years, after Trump unilaterally revoked the nuclear agreement between the two countries, in which the sanctions against Tehran were lifted, in exchange for a limitation in its military program .

“The agreement was so badly negotiated that even if Iran complies with everything, the regime would be on the verge of getting nuclear weapons in a short period of time,” Trump argued at the time, the BBC reported.

The sanctions imposed, again, since the second half of 2018 are: prohibitions on the sale of metals such as aluminum and steel; blockade of transactions on Iranian oil, along with its port operators; the obstruction of the purchase or sale of any product in the Iranian currency (rials), among others.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during a ceremony in the capital Tehran on January 3, 2022.

In his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the US uses sanctions as a “weapon”.

In addition, he denounced that during the most critical months of the covid-19 pandemic, the blockades of the North American country affected the arrival of vaccines and medical supplies to Iran.

Regarding the nuclear deal, which the Biden administration has said it wants to bring back, Raisi said he would re-engage in negotiations only if all sanctions against him are lifted. “All parties should be loyal to the nuclear deal and the UN resolution in their practice,” he said.

