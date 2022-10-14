At least five people died, including a police officer who was off duty, in a new shooting in the United States occurred this Thursday, this time in a neighborhood east of Raleigh (North Carolina), as reported by the authorities.

The security forces reported at a press conference that two other people were injured and that the main suspect, a man dressed in camouflage clothing and carrying a double-barreled shotgun, has already been arrested.

(Also read: USA: at least 5 dead in a shooting in North Carolina)

What is known about the author of the attack?

According to the authorities on Friday, the detainee suspected of having killed five people in the southeastern United States is 15 years old.

The teenager is in police custody at a city hospital after being arrested hours after the attack, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a press conference with the city’s mayor, Mary Ann Baldwin, and North Carolina Governor Ryan Cooper.

Patterson indicated that at the moment the authorities do not know the motivations of the

shooting.

(Also read: What is behind the shootings and massacres in the United States)

Raleigh, neighborhood where the shooting occurred in the United States.

In that sense, the governor of North Carolina stressed that they would like “to be able to understand this tragic and outrageous act of violence with firearms.”

The attack began around 5:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh and on a nearby country road.

According to the data provided by the Police, the suspect allegedly first shot two people in Hedingham before heading towards a path along the Neuse River, where he opened fire killing three people and wounding two others.

Four and a half hours later, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was arrested by the police, after being injured in the search and capture operation.

The victims

This Friday, Authorities also identified the five fatalities in the attack, including police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, on his way to work, three women and a teenager.

The victims of the shooting in the city of Raleigh are between 16 and 52 years old, said the local police chief, Estella Patterson.

The attack also left two injured: a police officer, who has since been released from the hospital, and a 59-year-old man who is in critical condition, Patterson said.

(You can read: United States: jury asks for life imprisonment for author of massacre in Parkland)

The shooter killed five people.

US shootings

This new shooting reignited the fury in the United States. Some 49,000 people have died from gunshot wounds in the United States in 2021, compared to 45,000 in 2020, a year in which a record had already been broken. This represents more than 130 deaths per day. More than half of them are suicides.

But it is the mass shootings that shock the country from time to time and at the same time illustrate the strong ideological gap between conservatives and progressives on how to prevent these kinds of tragedies.

For this reason, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, condemned this Friday the

shooting perpetrated by the young man in Raleigh (North Carolina) and again called on Congress to restrict the trade in assault rifles.

(Keep reading: The millionaire fine that a conspiracy theorist will have to pay for denying a shooting)

“Stop. We have cried and prayed for too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents and children taken away forever,” the president said in a statement.

The Democratic leader said his administration has pushed for “historic steps” to curb shootings, including the first gun control law in nearly 30 years, but added: “We must do more.” “We have to pass the assault weapons ban. The American people support this common sense decision to get weapons of war off our streets,” he claimed.

One of the deceased is a police officer.

He recalled that the Democratic majority in the Lower House has already approved the veto on assault rifles and asked the Senate to do the same, where Republicans have blocked the measure. “Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it,” she said.

In the statement, the president offered his condolences and those of the first lady, Jill Biden, for the relatives of the victims of Raleigh, another “community shaken and destroyed” by a shooting, he said.

Likewise, he thanked the security forces that attended the scene and explained that his Administration is working “in close collaboration” with the Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper.

(Also: He died after his GPS took him over a bridge that was destroyed)

We have cried and prayed for too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of mass shootings.

The United States has recorded serious shootings this year, such as the racist massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and the attack on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. .

“It’s only been five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, and there are too many mass shootings across America, including some that don’t even make the news,” Biden lamented.

So far this year, the US has seen more than 500 “mass shootings” across the country, according to data from the organization Gun Violence Archive, which considers attacks with at least four victims – who may be dead or wounded – to be “massive”, not including the perpetrator of the shots in case he has died or suffered injuries .

*With information from AFP and EFE

More news

The US city that more and more young people leave due to its cost of living

Halloween: Four teachers who scared children in a daycare are fired

School massacres, an endless drama in the United States