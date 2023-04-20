US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advocates cooperation and a “constructive and fair” relationship with China, but also says the US government will “continue to respond” with its allies to Beijing’s “unfair economic practices”. The statements are part of a speech given by the US official this Thursday, the 20th, and which had several excerpts released by the Treasury Department.

Yellen says the two powers “need to be able to frankly discuss difficult issues” and “must work together, where possible, for the benefit of our countries and the world.”

The Treasury secretary says the US “economic approach” to China “has three main objectives. The first is to secure the national security interests of the US and its allies and partners, and to protect human rights. She says Americans do not intend to use these instruments to ensure their security and values ​​as instruments to gain competitive economic advantage.

The second objective is to seek a “healthy economic relationship” that “encourages growth and innovation in both countries”. According to her, this is only possible if competition is “fair”. “We will continue to join our allies in responding to China’s unfair economic practices,” she stresses.

The third objective is to cooperate with China on urgent global issues. She mentions contacts between presidents focusing on macroeconomics and cooperation on issues such as climate change and debt problems in some nations. “But more needs to be done” on this front, she argues.

Yellen also points out that the US has made it clear that it intends to “safeguard certain technologies” from China’s military and security apparatus. According to her, the intention here is not to guarantee economic advantages or hinder China’s economic and technological modernization. But she also notes that “these policies can have economic impacts.”

According to her, it is possible that US and Chinese companies compete, economies grow and living standards too, in an environment of more innovation. “A basic principle of economics is that sustained and repeated competition can lead to mutual improvement,” she points out. But this “healthy competition is only sustainable if it is fair for both sides”, she warns.

Yellen says China has long used government support to help its companies gain market share, “at the expense of foreign competitors”. In recent years, its industrial policy has become more “ambitious and complex”, he assesses, with more support for state and domestic companies “to dominate foreign competitors”. That adds up to “aggressive efforts” to acquire new technology, including “illicit means,” she says.

In any case, Yellen stresses the importance of economic dialogue and cooperation on major global issues, “whatever our other disagreements.”