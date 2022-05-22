Taiwan is not among the governments that have signed up to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that intends to allow the US to work more closely with Asian economies on sectors such as clean energy, digital trade, supply chains and anti-corruption. . This was reported by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. US President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the list of countries that will join the trade pact on Monday.

The reason? Do not shake things up in such a delicate moment from a geopolitical point of view. “The US does not want military aggression against Taiwan or unilateral changes to the status quo.” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated this in a press briefing aboard Air Force One. stressing that even if “it is not part of the official agenda of the Quad, the security of the Indo-Pacific and the stability of Taiwan will be one of the themes at the center of the meeting”. “The Biden administration is committed to working with partners to send a clear message of deterrence to the area and to support the One China Policy and Taiwan Relations Act,” Sullivan explained.