The United States, in the light of the positions expressed by Moscow, does not believe that a possible conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovand the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, it would be constructive at this time. The spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, pointed out. “The Russian Federation has given us no reason to believe that a conversation between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov would be constructive under the current circumstances,” Price said at a news conference.

Meanwhile the US State Department has announced the launch of a new Conflict Observatory that will collect “evidence of Russian war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine”. “For how long it takes, those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine will be brought to justice. A new publicly available Conflict Observatory will gather open source evidence for future prosecution,” Price tweeted.

“The program – reads a note – includes the documentation, verification and dissemination of open source evidence concerning the actions of the Russian forces during the brutal war decided by President Putin. The Conflict Observatory will analyze and preserve publicly available information and commercially, including satellite imagery and information shared via social media, consistent with international legal standards, for use in ongoing and future liability mechanisms. This includes maintaining strict chain of custody procedures for future civil legal processes and criminal law in appropriate jurisdictions. An online platform will publicly share Conflict Observatory documentation to help refute Russia’s disinformation efforts and shed light on abuses. “

For this program, the US has launched an initial investment of $ 6 million, “with future funding from the European Democratic Resilience Initiative (Edri)”. The initiative, Washington points out, “is part of a series of efforts by the US government at the national and international levels to ensure future accountability for Russia’s horrific actions.” “We expect other international partner organizations to join” as the State Department adds, explaining that it is “further demonstration of the United States’ firm support for the Ukrainian people” committed to defending their country and their freedom. “in response to President Putin’s premeditated, unjustified and unprovoked war”.