Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been over 288.9 million infections of Covid 19 (288.996.583) worldwide. The death toll rose to 5.439 million. This is what emerges from the data of Johns Hopkins University. The United States is most affected with 54,771,160 cases and 825,561 deaths. The United Kingdom follows with 13,174,349 infections and 149,250 deaths and France with 10,296,909 cases and 124,839 deaths.

United States

White House medical adviser for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, warned that there is still the danger of an increase in hospitalizations due to a large number of infections, even if the first data suggests that the Omicron variant is less severe. . “The only difficulty is that if there are many cases, even if the hospitalization rate is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there is still the danger of an increase in hospitalizations that could put the health system in difficulty,” he said. immunologist explained to CNN.

“There will certainly be many more infections because Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta”, he continued, underlining however that from the data collected so far in South Africa, Great Britain and also in the USA “it appears less severe”. Omicron accounts for 58.6% of the variants circulating in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fauci added that the CDC will soon clarify whether people with Covid 19 must test negative to leave isolation, following the confusion of directives last week according to which those who contracted the virus can leave after five days without symptoms.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE will ban Emirati citizens not vaccinated against Covid-19 from traveling abroad starting January 10. This was announced by the authorities of the country, cited by The National newspaper. Furthermore, fully vaccinated Emirati citizens will have to undergo the third booster dose, if suitable, in order to travel abroad, according to reports from the National Authority for Crisis and Emergency Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the Emirates, citizens can receive the Covid-19 booster dose six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Those who are excluded from vaccination for health reasons will not be subject to the new measure, as well as “humanitarian cases and people traveling for medical and therapy reasons”. The new policy on travel abroad is part of the measures decided by the Emirates to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which in recent weeks has seen a sharp increase in infections in the country. In the last 24 hours, 2,556 new positives and one death from the pandemic have been detected, bringing the total to 764,493 infections with 2,165 deaths since the beginning of the emergency.

Great Britain

In the last 24 hours, 162,572 infections and 154 deaths from covid-19 have been recorded in Great Britain. Yesterday the new infections reported were 189,846 and the deaths 203. Boris Johnson has instructed ministers to draw up “emergency plans” for absences in the workplace to prevent the impact that Covid’s record of daily cases could have on businesses in the coming weeks. The Guardian reports it. The government confirmed that despite the accelerated recovery program, the public sector has been asked to prepare for the worst-case scenario that would see up to a quarter of home workers from the virus. At the moment, they let Downing Street know, the situation is still under control but the risk is to reach 10%, 20% and 25% of absences. Undersecretary Steve Barclay chairs “regular meetings” with ministers to assess how the workforce, supply chains and schools will be affected and explore solutions that lock down the country.

“With the return to work after the Christmas break and Omicron’s high levels of transmissibility it is likely that businesses and public services will suffer disruptions in the coming weeks due to a greater than normal staff absence,” explained Barclay inviting all the population that can make the third dose of the vaccine, “the only way to combat the variant”.

There Germany in the last 24 hours it recorded another 12,515 cases of Covid, a lower number than the previous day (26,392). Another 46 deaths related to the disease were also recorded. The national 7-day incidence increased to 222.7 from 220.3.

In Holland where the Omicron variant has become dominant, there is a lockdown. Omicron has definitively ousted Delta, but despite all this, thousands of people challenged the ban on gathering to gather in the square in Amsterdam, in a demonstration against the government’s coronavirus measures. The Dutch capital city council had declared the protest illegal, saying police had indications that some demonstrators could have participated in being “prepared for violence”. Thousands of people, however, gathered in the square near the Van Gogh Museum, some with a banner reading “less repression, more care”. A group of people in white overalls and white masks displayed other signs, including one that said, “This is not a virus, this is control” on one side, “freedom” on the other. There is a strong presence of the police in the square and in the nearby streets. The municipality has designated the area as a security risk region, which has empowered the police to pre-search people.

Israel

«The storm is coming, already in these days. Cases will double, then double again. Already in the near future we will have tens of thousands of infections a day ». This was the warning received today by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in the weekly session of the Council of Ministers. “Our goal – he added – does not change: to allow the economy to function as much as possible, and to protect those of us who are weakest”. Bennett specified that Israel makes use of the experience gained in parallel in other countries, including the United States and Great Britain.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet also announced during a press conference that there is the green light for the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for all over 60s after 4 months from the recall.

There France put the United States on its travel “red list”: unvaccinated people entering the country will have to be quarantined for 10 days. The rules will not change, however – reports the Guardian – for fully vaccinated people arriving in France from the United States, as long as they have a negative test before boarding their flight. The move puts the United States, where new infections exceed 300,000 per day due to the Omicron variant, on the same list as Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus and Serbia. France is also struggling with record levels of new infections, with 200,000 cases reported every day for the past four days.

There Turkey closed 2021 with 40,786 new cases of covid recorded in the last 24 hours of the old year, more than double that of a week ago, numbers that have not been seen in the country since April when a 20-day curfew was imposed. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca specified that most of the new infections refer to the Omicron variant. However, the country’s precarious economic situation does not allow for new closures like last year, when the curfew was in effect at 10pm.

China

Yesterday in mainland China, 131 new cases of Covid-19 with local transmission were reported. This was announced today by the National Health Commission in the usual daily bulletin. Of the new cases, 123 emerged in Shaanxi, 7 in Zhejiang and one in Henan. The commission also reported 60 new cases imported into 10 subdivisions at the provincial level. A new imported suspected case has emerged in Shanghai. There were no further disease-related deaths. The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China on 1 January reached 102,505, with 3,013 patients still in therapy, 16 of whom are in serious condition. The total number of people discharged from hospitals following recovery instead amounts to 94,856 while 4,636 people have lost their lives due to consequences due to the virus. In addition, 52 new asymptomatic patients emerged yesterday, 48 of which were imported.

There Russia has recorded less than 19,000 infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, a figure that has not been seen since 13 September. There are 18,233 new infections. Also recorded 811 deaths related to the disease.

Canada

Quebec re-imposes a night curfew starting on New Year’s Eve, while Ontario delays school resumption by two days as several Canadian provinces have experienced new spikes in Covid-19 infections. Quebec premier François Legault said the curfew will take effect at 10pm and will last until 5am from Friday indefinitely. Quebec had imposed a night curfew linked to the pandemic last January 9 and had not lifted the measure until May 28, the only Canadian province to order this measure due to the coronavirus.

In Ontario, however, the start of lessons in schools was postponed: they should have resumed on Monday, instead the start was postponed to Wednesday. Officials said they will give schools time to provide N95 / FFP2 masks to staff and distribute more air-purifying filter units.

India

India has reported over 27 thousand new infections of Covid-19, in the data of the Ministry of Health, while the concern of a potential new wave fueled by the Omicron variant is high. Confirmed cases today represent the highest daily tally since October. The country also reported 284 deaths, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic in India to over 481,000. The country now has more than 1,500 confirmed cases of Omicron, with the highest number in the western state of Maharashtra.

India plans to start vaccinating people between the ages of 15 and 18 tomorrow. Various states have introduced a number of emergency restrictions, including a night curfew, limited seating in bars and restaurants, bans on holding large public gatherings.

Japan

Eighty new infections from Covid have been registered in the US military base of Iwakuni in Japan, more than are recorded daily in the whole of Tokyo. In a press conference, the governor of Yamaguchi prefecture, Tsugumasa Muraoka, publicly asked the US military command to monitor infections in the air base and prepare adequate prevention plans after two members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, stationed in the center shared by the two armies, the Omicron variant was found. In recent days, the Tokyo government had expressed disappointment that the US military authorities had not conducted adequate anti-Covid checks on soldiers stationed in Japan before their departure from the United States. Another Covid outbreak was reported at the Camp Hansen base on the island of Okinawa, with over 200 infected people among the US military and local staff of the headquarters. According to the directives of November 30, the Japanese executive decided to close its borders to foreign citizens due to the risks of the virus spreading, but according to the Military Security Treaty between the two countries, the provisions do not concern members of the Forces US armies. In the last 24 hours in the capital Tokyo, 76 cases of Covid have been ascertained, the highest level since mid-October, while at the national level the cases settle at 502, the highest values ​​in two months.