United States and Canada paralyzed by an exceptional wave of frost. A powerful one Arctic winter storm has put more than 135 million people on weather warnings on the weekend before the Christmas holidays, the busiest of the year.

More than 10,000 airline flights have been canceled or are being delayed in the United States due to the winter storm that is sweeping the country. According to the Flight.Aware.com website, as of 3 pm (New York time) 4,607 flights had been canceled, while another 6,238 are experiencing delays, on a day when many intended to leave for the Christmas holidays.



The alert extends from coast to coast and reaches as far south as the US-Mexico border and Florida. Major airports have canceled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies. The cold snap could bring the coldest Christmas in decadessay meteorologists.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said weekend temperatures as low as -45C are possible in some parts of the country. Plunging temperatures can lead to frostbite on bare skin in just 5-10 minutes.