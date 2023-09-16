Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

The US has warned Russia against violating UN sanctions if it purchases weapons from North Korea.

Washington DC – The White House has warned Vladimir Putin not to enter into arms deals with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It noted that such deals may violate several United Nations resolutions. On Wednesday, September 13, the Russian President met with Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Did Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin (from left) negotiate about ammunition in Vostochny? © IMAGO/Vladimir Smirnov

Neither Russia nor North Korea have after the meeting confirmed that arms deals took place. However, Putin stressed that a “satisfactory agreement” had been reached on “cooperation issues”. At the same time, the North Korean ruler renewed his support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

North Korea is known to have a significant stockpile of ammunition compatible with Russian artillery systems. This has led to speculation that Putin may exchange food, fuel and medicine for some of this munitions. These goods remain in short supply in North Korea due to a prolonged COVID lockdown.

Arms deals with Kim? US warns Putin

On the Monday before the meeting, the US State Department had reminded Putin of the possibility that such deals could violate United Nations resolutions. Ministry spokesman Matthew Miller also accused Putin of “begging” Kim Jong-un for military support. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov vehemently rejected US warnings about arms deals. He emphasized to journalists that the interests of Russia and North Korea were in the foreground, “not the warnings from Washington.”

If there were indeed talks about arms deals between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, this would be a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1874. This resolution was passed unanimously in 2009 after North Korea conducted a nuclear test. Russia also agreed at the time and supported the drastic economic and trade sanctions. In 2016, this resolution was unanimously replaced by an even stricter one, Siemon Wezeman, senior researcher at the Stockholm Institute for International Peace Research, told the US news portal Newsweek explained.

Violates UN? Putin himself supported the UN resolutions

Resolution 2270 prohibits any import or export of goods into or out of North Korea that could improve the operational capabilities of the country’s armed forces. This restriction not only affects weapons and weapon parts, but goes far beyond that, explained Wezeman. “The rest of the text in Resolution 2270 emphasizes that the only exception would be purely humanitarian assistance. Even in this case, the UN committee overseeing sanctions against North Korea must be informed in advance and ensure that the aid is not used for other purposes.”

“Further sanctions make no distinction between sales, aid or any other type of arms supply. “They also do not differentiate between ‘defensive’ and ‘offensive,’ if such a distinction is even possible, or between ‘non-lethal’ and ‘lethal,'” Wezeman continued. Essentially, the ban extends to anything even remotely associated with military capabilities.

Even if there are clear violations by Russia, the UN can do little – the ball is ultimately in Putin’s court

Nevertheless, the UN resolution would ultimately offer little opportunity for action, even if North Korea were to supply arms to Russia. Wezeman told the US portal: “Any punishment would have to come from states that are willing to agree to sanctions like those imposed on Russia by the US, the EU and a number of like-minded states since 2014.”

There may still be room for sanctions that some countries could take advantage of if Russia or North Korea blatantly disregard UN sanctions. Nevertheless, Wezeman believes it is unlikely that Russia will be expelled from the United Nations or even the Security Council. He said: “At best one would expect some ostracism, but even there – Russia invaded Ukraine, in blatant violation of UN rules, but was not punished by the UN.”

The only hope, he said, is that Russia wants to avoid giving the impression that it does not respect the rules-based order it has promoted for so long. This could not be well received by countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, etc. Furthermore, such behavior by Russia could encourage Ukraine’s supporters to supply even more weapons to Kiev.

