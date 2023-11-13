Home page politics

The US Secretary of State is said to have admonished his Israeli counterpart in an unusually direct manner. Apparently two incidents in Lebanon are making Washington nervous.

Tel Aviv – In the USA, concerns about a possible expansion of the war in Israel to grow. According to the news portal Axios US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made this statement in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Saturday (November 11th). Axios cites three Israeli and US sources who were briefed on the call and remain anonymous.

War in Israel: US Secretary of Defense warns his counterpart against military action in Lebanon

Austin is said to have expressed concern about Israel’s role in the tense situation along the Israel-Lebanon border and warned Israel against military action in Lebanon. This warning is said to reflect growing fears in the White House that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could soon escalate. It was only at the beginning of November that Hezbollah boss Nasrallah emphasized that “all options were on the table” towards Israel.

Two of Israel Incidents in southern Lebanon are said to have alarmed the Biden administration. In early November, an Israeli airstrike hit an old woman’s car, killing her and three of her grandchildren. “The enemy will pay for its attacks on civilians,” a Hezbollah official told the news agency at the time Reuters.

The second incident occurred shortly before the phone call between Austin and Gallant, when the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) carried out a drone strike 40 kilometers across the border. The IDF had not penetrated this deeply into Lebanon since the outbreak of the war. Both incidents are said to have high potential to pressure Hezbollah into a response.

USA fears attempts by Israel to provoke a preventive war against Hezbollah

Apparently there is a fear in the US government that Israel might try to provoke Hezbollah in order to create a pretext for a pre-emptive war against Lebanon. In the run-up to Nasrallah’s speech, there were increasing signs of Hezbollah’s increased willingness to wage war against Israel. Israel may want to forestall this.

Shortly after the outbreak of the war, Gallant and high-ranking IDF commanders are said to have considered such a preventive war, as the Israeli press reported. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have stopped these plans.

Out of concern about escalation, but also about a large-scale terrorist attack by Hezbollah along the lines of the Hamas Israel has already evacuated tens of thousands of civilians from Israeli villages and towns near the border with Lebanon. Israeli leaders have repeatedly made it clear that Hezbollah’s entry into the war on the side of Hamas would have devastating consequences for Lebanon. No major part of the country will be spared, the warning goes.

War in Israel: Hezbollah’s protective power Iran indirectly warns the USA

An expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas would undoubtedly draw other states into the conflict, especially Iran, which controls Hezbollah, and Israel’s protective power, the USA. Washington sent two powerful aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean early on, including the largest warship in the world. They are supposed to be stationed somewhere off the Lebanese coast and deter Hezbollah and especially Iran from using the current situation to attack Israel.

Hezbollah could use Russian “Yakhont” missiles, which the militia is said to have at its disposal, specifically against these US warships. At the same time, Iran, which made Hezbollah great, is apparently becoming increasingly self-confident. The Islamic Republic is at the “peak of its power” and prepared for anything, a senior Iranian military officer recently told the Iranian news agency More news. An indirect warning to the West, especially the USA.

Israel’s Defense Minister to US counterpart: “Hezbollah is playing with fire”

The Biden administration has a high interest in not allowing the war in the Middle East to escalate. The Pentagon’s official statement on the phone call between Defense Secretaries Austin and Gallant is succinct. It said the US minister underscored Israel’s right to self-defense and stressed the need to limit the conflict to Gaza. Lebanon is not explicitly mentioned.

The of Axios However, cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the call said it was a very direct and open conversation. Austin expressly expressed concerns about possible Israeli military action in Lebanon and called for information about Israeli air strikes against Lebanon. He called on his counterpart Gallant to avoid steps that could lead to an all-out war with Hezbollah.

Gallant is said to have replied that Israeli policy is not aimed at opening a second front in Lebanon. He also does not believe that such a scenario will occur, said an Israeli source. It is the Lebanese side that is working to escalate the situation. “Hezbollah is playing with fire,” Gallant reportedly told Austin.

The US President’s chief adviser traveled to Lebanon to also warn Hezbollah

Last week, US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser traveled to Lebanon and delivered a strong warning to Hezbollah not to escalate the situation, an internal source told Axios. Hochstein’s visit gave the Biden administration the impression that the Lebanese government and public, as well as Hezbollah, had no interest in a war with Israel, other internal sources said.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza Strip The Lebanese militia attacks IDF positions and towns in the interior, to which Israel responds with air strikes on Hezbollah positions. So far, ten Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed in the ongoing conflict on the northern border. On the Lebanese side, more than 60 Hezbollah fighters and civilians died.