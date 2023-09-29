Home page politics

Omnipresent not only in China: State and party leader Xi Jinping on a screen in the Chinese city of Fuyang. © Imago

What do foreign countries think about China? The government in Beijing wants to increasingly control the discourse about the country. According to a report, Germany is also affected.

The US State Department warned in a statement published on Thursday report against attempts by the People’s Republic of China to want to dominate the discourse on sensitive topics abroad. “Beijing has invested billions of dollars to build a global information ecosystem that fuels its propaganda and facilitates censorship and the spread of disinformation,” the report said.

On the one hand, China is concerned with spreading positive news about the country and about the ruling Communist Party. “At the same time, the PRC suppresses critical information that contradicts its desired narratives on issues such as Taiwan, its human rights practices, the South China Sea, its domestic economy and its international economic engagement.”

To this end, China’s government uses the following methods, among others:

China’s state broadcaster CCTV provides 1,700 media organizations worldwide with free material that reflects Beijing’s worldview. It is often not obvious that the material comes from the Chinese government.

China has become a leading provider of digital TV in Africa. “By controlling cable TV providers, the PRC gains the power to determine which channels viewers can receive by excluding Western news channels from basic packages.”

In Thailand, a leading Chinese technology company controls the country’s most popular news site through a local subsidiary.

In 2021, almost 100 Chinese influencers who reproduce official propaganda reached “more than eleven million followers in dozens of countries”.

Beijing wants to suppress critical information about China through targeted countermeasures. More than 1,000 pro-Chinese online accounts tried to make a report by the Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders about the activities of so-called Chinese “police stations” abroad disappear from public discourse.

In Lithuania, phones made by the Chinese company Xiaomi were pre-programmed to censor around 450 expressions used by users, including “Free Tibet” and “democracy movement”.

The company ByteDance, the parent company of the popular app TikTok, is suppressing information about the situation of the Uighurs in the Chinese province of Xinjiang and blocking users who spread such information.

China rejects US report

“We have learned that globalization has a dark side,” James Rubin of the Global Engagement Center, which wrote the report on behalf of the US State Department, told reporters on Thursday. “If we do not allow this information manipulation to be stopped, democratic values ​​and the safe world of rules and rights will be slowly and steadily destroyed.”

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington told CNN that the report was “disinformation.” “The report, written with the Cold War mentality, is just another tool to suppress China and reinforce American hegemony,” Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

China uses “propaganda and disinformation to dilute public discourse”

Also one published on Tuesday study The Berlin China think tank Merics deals with Beijing’s attempts to influence global discourse about the country. According to this, China’s state and party leader Xi Jinping focused primarily on determining the discourse in his own country during his first term in office, which began in 2012/13. Now, however, Xi’s main concern is to convey China’s view of the world and its own politics to the outside world. China is also increasingly targeting Europe and the member states of the European Union. These are “of strategic importance for China’s leadership, both as an economic partner and as a counterweight to the USA”.

The Merics report mentions, among other things, the following points:

China wants to improve its image abroad by the government “using propaganda and disinformation or flooding social media with seemingly apolitical content to dilute public discourse.”

China is trying to “remove undesirable content from international debates and to stifle debates through threats, economic coercion and increasingly through laws with extraterritorial effect.”

Beijing wants to silence critical voices by restricting access to China for foreign journalists and researchers.

New technologies such as artificial intelligence have made it increasingly easier for Beijing’s propaganda apparatus to place content on social media.

Report: China is also targeting Germany

Germany is also mentioned in the report. China’s propaganda apparatus tried to persuade influencers on YouTube and TikTok to create “apolitical content” about the People’s Republic. In addition, German regional television stations would continue to broadcast Chinese content without adequately labeling it. “Media investment regulations in Germany and other European countries pose significant hurdles, but are not a panacea against propaganda and disinformation by malicious foreign actors,” the Merics study says. The authors demand that the EU must “rethink its communication strategies towards China” and take countermeasures. (sh)