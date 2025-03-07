USA wants to revoke students visas with “Hamás” publications on social networks

The US Department of State, led by Marco Rubio, will use artificial intelligence tools to revoke visas from foreign students who consider supporting Hamas or other terrorist groups, As reported by the axios medium citing high positions of the US government.

The same sources point out that the measure is specifically destined to what the new US government considers manifestations “in favor of Hamas” on social networks and arrives shortly after the US expressed its desire to suspend all financing to universities “that allow illegal protests.” Many American universities have been protesting for war in Gaza for months, which has irritated the Republican.

Both Rubio and Trump have already expressed their desire to expel foreigners for the Palestinian issue. “We see people marching in our universities and in the streets of Nustro Country calling an intifada and celebrating what Hamas has done … those people have to go,” Rubio said a week after Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023 who triggered Israel’s punishment war.

On January 30 of this year, a few days after assuming the presidency, Trump launched a direct threat: “To all foreign residents who have joined the pro -andihadist protests, we let you know. We will find you and we will deport you. ”

Trump says he will stop federal funds for universities that allow “illegal protests”

“It is disturbing to see how the White House threatens so flagrantly freedom of expression and academic freedom in the University Campus of the United States,” said Cecillia Wang, legal director of the Acu civil rights organization.