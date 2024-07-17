Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

The Pentagon still does not want to give Ukraine permission to attack targets in Russia with ATACMS. The USA is afraid of a more comprehensive conflict.

Washington, DC/Kiev – The US Department of Defense will continue to take all measures to prevent the Ukraine War to other countries. “We do not want any unintended consequences, any escalation that turns this conflict into a larger conflict that goes beyond Ukraine’s borders,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

For months, Ukraine has been vehemently demanding to be allowed to fire Western long-range missiles at targets in Russia, but the USA has so far refused. Russia had warned that this could lead to a more extensive conflict. The Pentagon spokesman said: “Our long-range policy has not changed.” A possible use of the US Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS for short, against Russian targets is still not permitted.

USA still does not want to allow Ukraine to fire ATACMS at targets in Russia

The US has delivered several ATACMS to Ukraine, but Kyiv has only targeted Russian targets on the Ukrainian mainland and the Crimea The missiles have a range of about 300 kilometers and are not designed for use on the front lines, but for targets deep behind the attack lines. Kiev has already used such ATACMS successfully several times and has used them to destroy Russian air defense systems, among other things.

Shortly after Russia launched another attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine from the Belgorod region in early May this year, the United States gave the green light for missile attacks with weapons that have a shorter range. But the ATACMS remain subject to strict restrictions from Washington.

Kiev would like to use these missiles against targets in Russia. (Archive image) © Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson/US Army/AP/dpa

Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles to attack Russian air defense systems

The Pentagon said: “We recently authorized the use of US munitions across the border for retaliatory fire and defensive strikes. If the Russians deploy troops or attack across the border with artillery or aircraft, we have acknowledged that fact and given the Ukrainians permission.”

The British Ministry of Defence also stressed at the beginning of July that British long-range missiles must not be used for attacks on Russia. In some countries of the NATO On the other hand, there is a growing willingness to authorize such attacks on Russia with Western weapons. However, there is still no agreement within the defense alliance on this issue. (fmu)