The United States wanted to defeat China in the Cold War “following the example of the USSR.” Related story by political columnist Bret Stephens, “How Do We Win Cold War II?” published by The New York Times.

The text says that the US desire to defeat a growing China will require Washington to search for “secret weapons” that would destroy the country from the inside, as was done in the Cold War with the USSR.

The analyst noted that these weapons were not created by the CIA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), or the Los Alamos weapons laboratories. According to him, the main vulnerability of the Soviet Union was the “ineffective communist economy.” Stevens stressed that communism “helped the West” as it burdened the “imperialist Russian state” and it could not keep up with its competitors in the free market.

Related materials

“We are now entering a second Cold War, this time with China. This is the conclusion of the US-China summit, which was recently held in Anchorage. Both sides have made it clear that they have not only conflicting interests, but also incompatible values, ”Stevens said. In his article, he suggests thinking about what the “secret weapon” could be, which this time the United States will use against China.

The author notes that China has abandoned “orthodox Marxism”, but the state has vulnerabilities. Stevens named the first of them the rejection of neighboring countries nationalism, which explains the “aggressiveness of Beijing.” The columnist also suggested using Xi Jinping’s “personality cult” against China. In addition, the negative attitude of the Chinese authorities towards religions can help the United States, since “religious consciousness is freer from political control.”

Earlier in March, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington must build its relationship with Beijing from a position of strength.

In February, Biden wanted to join the European Union to fight China and resist its “economic abuse and coercion.” Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Biden said the US and its foreign partners should “make China accountable for its economic practices.”