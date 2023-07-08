Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

Joe Biden announces delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine. NATO partners like Spain are reacting sharply – and Russia is already threatening.

Washington/Kiev – New potential for conflict in NATO: The USA has announced that it will also deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new aid package. Joe Biden described the decision as a temporary solution. But within NATO, the delivery poses problems. Because: The majority of the member states reject the Bombs, which often remain lying around as duds and can endanger the population, strictly off. The first alliance partners have already reacted to the delivery – including Germany.

Cluster munitions for Ukraine: Spain protests – “under no circumstances”

When it comes to the controversial bombs in the Ukraine war, they go Nato– Opinions vary widely. Some of the NATO members have signed a treaty banning cluster munitions, they don’t want to produce or supply them, other countries like the USA are less strict. A common position does not exist, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed loudly on Friday (July 7th). dpa. But it is also not NATO’s job to decide on arms deliveries. That is the “matter of the individual allies,” said Stoltenberg.

cluster or cluster munitions Cluster munitions, or cluster munitions, are weapons that can be used with missiles or aircraft. The munitions open in mid-air, scattering dozens to hundreds of submunitions over a city-block-sized area. Many submunitions fail to detonate on initial impact, leaving behind duds that act like landmines and pose a threat to civilians for years or even decades, Human Rights Watch reports. In 2010, an international convention banning the manufacture, transfer and use of cluster munitions came into force. 110 contracting parties signed the agreement. About two thirds of the NATO partners are part of the agreement. Russia, USA and Ukraine are not part of it.

While Stoltenberg appears to be trying to keep NATO out of the discussion about arms deliveries, some member states have already reacted sharply to the US decision. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said loudly Sky News, Cluster ammunition should “under no circumstances” be delivered to Ukraine. “No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate defense of Ukraine,” said Spain’s defense minister.

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, also advised against the delivery. Sunak said loudly Sky News, Great Britain supports Kiev with tanks and long-range weapons instead. Spain and the UK are both part of the Cluster Munitions Ban Treaty.

Cluster munitions: US decision shortly before NATO summit – position of the federal government unclear

The German government did not want to criticize the US decision on Friday. “We are certain that our US friends did not take the decision to supply the appropriate ammunition lightly,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. As a contracting party to the ban agreement, the position of the federal government is already clear, the spokesman said. Green politician Anton Hofreiter called on Olaf Scholz on Saturday to make clear statements about arms deliveries at the upcoming NATO summit.

The representatives of the NATO member states will meet on July 11th and 12th at the summit in Lithuania. The theme of the meeting is continued support for Ukraine. Joe Biden is also expected to be there to answer questions from his allies about cluster munitions, reports euronews.

Jens Stoltenberg and Joe Biden at a meeting in mid-June. After Biden’s announcement of the delivery of cluster munitions, opinions in NATO are currently divided. © Manuel Balce Ceneta/dpa

Delivery of cluster munitions: Russia threatens to involve the USA in the war

Cluster munitions are nothing new in the Ukraine war. Both parties are said to have already used the weapon. In which missions this happened cannot be conclusively confirmed. However, there is a clear difference between the warring parties, Stoltenberg emphasized.

Russia uses cluster munitions in its “brutal war of aggression” for invasion, while Ukraine uses them for self-defense. Also for the US delivery, Ukraine has noisy Sky News announced that cluster munitions would only be used to liberate the occupied territories. “This ammunition will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia,” said Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister. Joe Biden also justified his decision with the use of self-defense.

Russia, on the other hand, describes the US delivery as a further escalation of the war. Even without the cluster munitions, the United States is deeply involved in the conflict and is “bringing humanity closer to a new world war,” sources in Russia said. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States of provoking a nuclear war. Also in view of Russia’s reaction, the delivery of cluster munitions will probably play a role at the NATO summit in mid-July. After the summit, regional plans for the defense of NATO territory should also be available. (chd/dpa)