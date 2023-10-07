Biden imitates Trump: yes to the new wall on the border with Mexico and attacks on the media

First the green light for the construction of thirty-two kilometers of wall on the border with Mexico, then the decision to expel migrants arriving from Venezuela. US President Joe Biden has been accused in the last twenty-four hours by the Democratic base of having taken a Trumpian turn that makes him similar to his predecessor, Donald Trump. From Texas Democratic leader and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to New York radical Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezharsh criticism came to the White House.

“In this way – accused O’Rourke – it is no longer possible to distinguish Biden from Trump, they treat migrants in the same way.” But yesterday Biden took what the American media consider another Trumpian step: he attacked the media. As Il Fatto Quotidiano underlines, the green light is also given to the deportation of Venezuelans.

Although with much calmer tones than the tycoon, Biden targeted the journalists who asked him questions, defining them, in unusual tones, “not the happiest people in the world” and suggesting that the criticisms against him arise from a sad vision of life. On the day he should have celebrated the 336 thousand new jobs added to his positive employment statistics, Biden first exchanged the terms “debt” and “deficit”that is, between the total amount of debt contracted by the State and the excess of expenditure over state revenue, and used the strange metaphor of the dog that ended up in the lake to attack journalists. It happened when reporters asked him why Americans were not happy with his work despite the positive results obtained.

“All of you – he replied – are not the happiest people in the world”. “You turn on the television,” she continued, “and there’s not a lot of ‘boy saves dog swimming in lake’ type. But it’s more ‘someone pushed the dog into the lake’, I mean, I understand how it works.”

“I – he added – think that Americans are intelligent like no one and know what their interests are. I think they realize they are better off financially than they were before.”

