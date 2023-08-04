The World Cup stage is gearing up for a thrilling showdown in the Women’s World Cup Round of 16, as teams from Sweden and the United States cross paths in an epic battle for supremacy in women’s soccer. Two teams that have made their mark on the competition with impressive performances and unwavering determination will come face to face in a duel that promises to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.
In which stadium is the USA vs Sweden played?
City: Melbourne, Australia
Stadium: AAMI Park
Date: Sunday August 6
Schedule: 11:00 in Spain, 06:00 in Argentina and 03:00 in Mexico
How can you see the USA vs Sweden on television in Spain?
Television channel:-
How can you watch the USA vs Sweden on television in Argentina?
live streaming: DirecTV
How can you see the USA vs Sweden on television in Mexico?
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch the USA vs Sweden on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Portugal
|
0-0
|
world
|
Netherlands
|
1-1
|
world
|
Vietnam
|
3-0V
|
world
|
Welsh
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Argentina
|
0-2V
|
world
|
Italy
|
5-0V
|
world
|
South Africa
|
2-1V
|
world
|
Norway
|
3-3
|
Friendly
|
Denmark
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
For this match, the USA will not have any casualties to face the round of 16 of this 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand against Sweden.
On the other hand, the Swedish will not suffer any loss for the round of 16 of the 2023 World Cup. The Swedish coach will be able to field all his players
USA: Naeher, Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn, Horan, Sullivan, Deemelo, Rodman, Morgan and Smith
SWEDEN: Falk, Lennartson Ilestedt, Eriksson, Sandberg, Jakobsson, Bennison, Janogy, Seger, Schough, Blomqvist
Sweden 3 – 1 USA
